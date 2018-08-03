Secy Social Welfare for making SCSTBCD Corp vibrant

5749 income generating units established
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 1:
Secretary Social Welfare Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone Thursday said that Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe and Backward Classes Development Corporation Limited under Direct Financing Scheme with apex Corporations has established 5749 income generating units involving term loan assistance of Rs.92.99 crore to beneficiaries in the state.
The Secretary was speaking at a review meeting of the corporation. He further said that during the current year Education Loan was provided to 22 students of the target group for higher studies involving term loan assistance of Rs 46.21 lakhs.
He said that to make the corporation more vibrant, recovery process of loans should be intensified so that money thus recovered could be further circulated among the target group for larger socio-economic development.
The meeting was attended by M.D SC, ST and OBC, Director Finance, Social Welfare, Director Planning, Social Welfare, Additional Secretary Social Welfare and other senior officers of the department.
During the meeting, a threadbare discussion was held to review the functioning of the corporation, various ongoing schemes, loan disbursement and recovery process.
During the meeting the steps required to be taken for revival of the Corporation for making it more efficient and at the same time to provide more benefits to the under privileged section of the society were also discussed.
The Secretary said that Corporation should provide more Bank Loan Assistance under Bank Tie-up schemes and Direct Financing Scheme in collaboration with National level Finance and Development Corporations of the Govt. of India, to the target group persons for establishment of income generating units in various trades/activities.
Dr Lone said that main objective of the Corporation is to work for socio-economic and educational upliftment of its target groups, to provide better self-employment avenues so that they can become economically independent and self-reliant members of the society.
He said Corporation can undertake a wide range of activities for socio–economic and educational upliftment of the weaker sections of the society belonging to SC, ST and Notified National Minorities, SafaiKaramcharies/Scavengers and Handicapped (Persons with Disabilities).
Secretary Social Welfare directed the concerned officers to organize awareness camps in rural and far-flung areas to make aware the people about the various welfare schemes of the Corporation. He said that the main motive of the Corporation is to work for socio-economical emancipation of under privileged section of the society and stressed on effective implementation of the schemes.