Secy Social Welfare early completion of 55-bed Children Home in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Nov 18:
Secretary Social Welfare, Dr Farooq Ahmed Lone, on Sunday called for early completion of 55-bed Children Home in Samba.
According to an official, he said this as he inspected the Directorate of Social Welfare Jammu, Mission Directorate ICDS and Mission Directorate ICPS wherein he interacted with the officials to review the departmental functioning and efficiency of delivery of services provided to the people.
A meeting of HoDs and key officials was also convened in which progress of important schemes like Social security pensions, State marriage assistance scheme, supplementary nutrition, Laadli Beti scheme, PMMVY, POSHAN Abhiyaan ICPS and implementation of juvenile justice act in Jammu division was discussed in detail and instructions for more effective implementation were passed, the official added.
The official added along with Mission Director ICPS, G A Sofi, Mission Director ICDS Veeri ji Hangloo, Director Social Welfare Jammu Dr Bharat Bhushan and Additional Secretary Social Welfare Babu Ram, he visited Samba to take stock of construction of Children Home there.
“Expeditious completion of the 55-bed facility is imperative so that it is put to use for the children in need of care and protection.”
He directed for preparation of DPR for utilisation of available land for rehabilitation homes and structures under JJ Act. Facility of senior citizen care can also be considered there, it was discussed.
The Secretary also visited ICPS complex at Jakh and a detailed review of Social Welfare sector in Samba district was held. Mubarak Singh chairperson Child Welfare Committee Samba, District program officer ICDS and District Social Welfare Officer gave presentation on achievements and working of their respective wings, the official added.