Secy Social Welfare conducts visit

Srinagar, July 29:
Secretary, Department of Social Welfare, Farooq Ahmed Lone Saturday conducted a surprise visit to Markazi Falahi Itifal (MFI) and Markazi Falahi Mastoorat (MFM) Shalimar, that is Bal-Ashram, Nari-Niketan and Juvenile Justice Home at Harwan here.
Director Social Welfare, Kashmir, Mohammad Qasim Wani, Assistant Director (Schemes), Azeeta Qureshi and District Social Welfare Officer, Srinagar, Ashraf Akhoon were also present.
Director, Social Welfare, provided details about the functioning of the Homes along with Juvenile Justice Board to Farooq Ahmed Lone. Lone, who had an overall review of Homes and interaction with the children and stakeholders, expressed his satisfaction over the functioning of these Homes.
However, he stressed upon all the officials to continue the good work for the betterment of these Homes.