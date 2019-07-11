Secy School Education meets Governor

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sarita Chouhan, Secretary School Education met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Chouhan briefed Governor about various initiatives taken for strengthening of school education infrastructure in the State with emphasis on adequate staff positioning and strict adherence to the annual academic calendar of the schools.

Governor stressed every possible effort by the School Education Department to provide high quality education for holistic development of students. He also discussed about functioning of the Mid Day Meal Scheme in the schools and directed that strict check be kept on the quality and quantity of the food served to the students.