Secy RDD visits Kupwara, reviews developmental works

May 22, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary, Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Sheetal Nanda, today chaired two separate meetings with line departments and concerned officers of Rural Development Department in presence of District Development Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg.

The meetings held in DC office complex Kupwara reviewed the physical and financial progress made under the schemes of Rural Development, MGNREGA and Rurban Mission.

The meeting was attended by Director PR, Additional Secretary, JD Planning, ACD Kupwara, CEO, BDOs and other concerned.

Secretary took a comprehensive review of the progress on various schemes initiated in the district by Rural Development Department including MGNREGA, Rurban Mission and other schemes.

Secretary directed officers to take measures for speeding up the works in hand and their completion within the stipulated time.