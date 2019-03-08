Secy RDD reviews performance of RSETI

March 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary, Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda Thursday chaired a meeting to review the performance of Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI) here.

The meeting was attended by State Director RSETI, A K Razdan, National Director RSETI, P Santosh, Zonal Head, Sudhir Gupta and officers of the Rural Development Department.

During the meeting, discussions were held on a slew of issues ranging from the status of land allotment to RSETI, construction of RSETI premises and reimbursement of training expenses to RSETIs by SRLM/Himayat.

Hailing the role and efforts of RSETI in training the youth, the Secretary said, It’s commendable that youth are getting training and placement through RSETIs. She stressed on putting in special emphasis so that youth become self-dependent and self-reliable in terms of livelihood.

Terming the youth as an asset for the State, Nanda said that keeping in view the unemployment rate it is imperative that more and more youth are equipped with market-centric skill development programmes.

Pertinently, the programme has been taken under the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) that seeks to mitigate rural poverty through building sustainable community institutions of the poor.