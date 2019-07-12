Secy RDD reviews implementation of ‘Umeed’ scheme

July 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Rural Development Department, Sheetal Nanda, today convened a meeting here to take a detailed stock of implementation of ‘Umeed’ scheme under J&K State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKSRLM).

Mission Director JKSRLM, Abdul Rashid Var and other concerned attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Secretary was informed about the implementation of scheme in the State. It was given out that 127 Automatic Milk Collection Centres have been set up under the scheme. It was informed that JKSRLM has procured 393801.7 litres of milk from January 2019 to July 2019 at an amount of Rs. 11086788.

On the occasion, Nanda emphasised on conducting a survey to check the feasibility of starting additional AMCs in various districts.

Pertinently, the Department has started a dairy-based development initiative in collaboration with J&K Milk Producers Cooperative Limited (JKMPCL). The initiative aims to transform the women self-help groups organized under JKSRLM into women dairy cooperative societies.

The meeting was also informed that JKSRLM has initiated Community Managed Sustainable Agriculture in 2 Blocks viz. Chenani and Bishnah covering 2300 kanals of land. It was also given out that as many as 113 producer groups with a total strength of 1957 members have been registered with the Department.