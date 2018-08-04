Secy PHE reviews implementation of schemes in B'la

Srinagar, August 03:
Secretary PHE, I&FC, Farooq Ahmad Shah chaired a meeting here today to review the status of various PHE, I&FC schemes functioning in the Baramulla district.
The meeting was informed that in the current fiscal year Haritar Irrigation scheme amounting to Rs 8.36 crore will be completed. Likewise, Tilgam, Chachilora and Khuekul schemes are getting constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 13.67 crore.
It was also revealed that in Baramulla district, 10 PHE schemes will also be completed at a cost of Rs 10 crore, which will benefit 14 habitations.
Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary instructed the engineers to speed up the pace and complete the projects in a given time frame. He said it is important that the undertaken schemes are completed in a time bound manner so that people can avail benefit from them.
He said to improve the liaison with the people it is important that the officials on ground develop a better delivery system so that people can see them as an important part of them who are there to serve them in an efficient manner.
Chief Engineer PHE Abdul Wahid, Chief Engineer I&FC M M Shahnawaz and other concerned engineers of the department were present in the meeting.