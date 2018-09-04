Secy PHE, I&FC inspects dredging, de-silting at Mehjoor Nagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 03:
Secretary PHE, I&FC Farooq Ahmad Shah today inspected the dredging/de-silting work on the Flood Spill Channel (FSC) at Mehjoor Nagar and adjacent areas and called for redoubling efforts to ensure completion of the work within the stipulated time.
The Secretary inspected the stretch of FSC at Mehjoor Nagar to review the pace of work. He directed the officials to double the number of men and machinery and ensure that the stretch from Padshahibagh to Hokersar is de-silted as soon as possible. He said that de-silting of this channel will result in greatly increasing the carrying capacity of the FSC.
Later Farooq Shah visited Water Works Control Room at Exchange Road Srinagar where he directed the officials to remain available 24x7 to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water in the city. He also directed them to make sufficient number of water tankers available for water scarce areas.
CE I&FC, M M Shahnawaz and other officials accompanied the Secretary.