Secy Information reviews DIPR functioning; takes stock of Aug 15 arrangements

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 30:
Secretary to Government, Information Department, Sarmad Hafeez reviewed the functioning of Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR) at a meeting convened in his office chambers here today.
Special Secretary Information, Narinder Singh Bali, Joint Director Information Headquarters, Saajid Yehaya Naqash, Joint Director Information Jammu, Naresh Kumar, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, Deputy Director Information, KBI, New Delhi, Vidhushi Kapoor, Field Publicity Officer Kashmir, Mohammad Aslam Khan and other officers and officials were present at the meeting.
The Secretary Information besides taking stock of the overall functioning of the Department, reviewed the progress achieved on the latest targets set by the Government including Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS) and time-bound initiatives to be taken to further improvise the overall productivity at various levels.
The Secretary Information also took a comprehensive review of the arrangements to be made by the Department of Information in connection with the Independence Day functions across the State.
It was decided in the meeting that the Joint Director Information Kashmir and Joint Director Information Jammu shall be the nodal officers for coordinating the installation of Public Address Systems (PAS) at the venue of the main functions in Jammu and Srinagar as also at all the district headquarters through respective District Information Centres.
It was further decided that Joint Director Information Kashmir and Joint Director Information Jammu would also coordinate the coverage of the functions in Srinagar and Jammu and facilitate entry of journalists and deployment of OB Vans at the venues of the function.
At the district level, it was decided that the concerned District Information Officers, shall coordinate and facilitate the entry of the local journalists at the venue of the function in their respective districts.
The Secretary Information called for effective coordination at various levels in the Department, both at the provincial and district levels, to ensure smooth arrangements for the Independence Day functions.
Joint Director Information Kashmir and Joint Director Information Jammu gave a detailed presentation about the arrangements made by the concerned offices for the Independence Day functions.