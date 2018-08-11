Secy Information reviews departmental preparedness for August 15 celebrations

SRINAGAR:
Secretary Information Sarmad Hafeez today convened a meeting here to take stock of the departmental preparedness for ensuing August 15 celebrations function.
During the meeting, the Secretary was briefed in detail about the arrangements being put in place by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to facilitate media at the Independence Day function at SK Stadium in Srinagar and at divisional, district and sub-division levels across the state.
The Secretary, who also holds the additional charge of the post of Director Information & Public Relations, stressed on deploying logistics especially public address system in a manner so that events related to the Independence Day are conducted smoothly.
He highlighted the need for organizing cultural shows in a way which aptly reflect the true culture, tradition and character of all the regions of the state. In this regard, he emphasized on effective synergy among the cultural unit of DIPR, Cultural Academy, Education Department, Youth Services & Sports and other concerned Departments.
Hafeez also called for an indentifying proper place for media persons and OB vans in sync with concerned security agencies at Independence Day function venues for smooth coverage of the events. He directed the concerned to make on spot inspection of the SK Stadium venue to oversee proper arrangements are put in place for the media in a coordinated manner.
The Secretary Information also reviewed arrangements for issuance of media passes and transportation for media persons for the I-Day events.
He also took stock of arrangements for ‘At Home’ function of 72nd Independence Day to be held at SKICC for which VVIPs, high profile persons and media persons have been invited.
On the occasion, the Secretary called for close coordination among the Information Department and other allied-departments so that the Independence Day celebrations are held in a smooth and hassle-free manner.
Joint Director Information (HQs) Sajid Yehaya Naqash, Joint Director Information Kashmir, Muhammad Ashraf Hakak, Deputy Director (News) Radio Kashmir Mushtaq Tantray, Deputy Director (News) Doordarshan Qazi Salman, Deputy Director Information (AV) Rakesh Dubey, CEO Srinagar, Mudasir Kaleem, Chief Editor JKAACL, Muhammad Ashraf Tak and other officials of Information Department, education and JKAACL were present in the meeting.