Secy Information hands over Rs 2 lakh cheque to NoKs of late Prem Gupta, Photojournalist

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 30:

Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Sarmad Hafeez today handed-over Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia cheque to Sunny Gupta R/o Ward No 8, Tehsil, District Kathua, Next of Kin of late Prem Gupta, erstwhile Photojournalist with Punjab Kesari Group of Publications who died on May 3, 2018 due to brief illness.
The ex-gratia has been sanctioned in favour of the NoK of late Prem Gupta from the Governor’s Relief Fund.
Appreciating the role of late Gupta in the field of Photojournalism, the Secretary Information also highlighted his selfless contribution towards society who always stood in forefront in highlighting the key social issues. He said that late Gupta was committed to his profession adding that he also made efforts in promoting Photojournalism in the State.
The Secretary said that the government is committed to provide every possible help for the welfare of the family members of media fraternity in the State, saying that various welfare schemes have also been formulated for the welfare of working Journalists.
Among others, Joint Director Information (HQ), Sajid Yehaya Naqash, other senior officers of the department were present on the occasion.

