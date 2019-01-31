About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Secy information commends official

Srinagar:

Secretary Information Sarmaz Hafeez has commended LAWDA PRO Malik Tariq for spreading awareness about conservation of Dal and Nigeen lakes.
In his commendation letter, Hafeez writes "Malik Tariq PRO LAWDA is a competent and efficient officer who is devoted to his work and has been very effectively and single handedly dealing with all issues Dal-Nigeen lakes. Being a versatile professional, he has great flair for hospitality and electronic media, public relationships and has performed his duties with utmost satisfaction of his superiors."

 

 

