Secy I&FC reviews progress on Phase 1 of Flood Management project

Visits Mehjoor Nagar Bridge, other sites to take firsthand appraisal
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 10:
Secretary to Government PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Farooq Ahmad Shah today reviewed the progress on Phase 1 of ongoing Flood Management project.
The re-sectioning of Flood Management project Phase 1 coming up at Rs 399 crore from Padshahi Bagh to Wular is aimed at increasing the discharge capacity of flood channel and is set to be completed by March 2019.
The Secretary was briefed that the salvage of the causeway at Mehjoor Nagar Bridge including pipes and pile heads are being removed at a fast pace.
He was also informed that the re-sectioning work is going on in full swing from Padshahi Bagh to Hokersar including Shariefabad. It was added that the re-sectioning of Flood Spill Channel at Naidkhai is also in progress and land acquisition is almost complete.
On seeking the details regarding construction of two bridges at NaidKhai and Shariefabad, the concerned officers assured the Secretary that the same will also be completed by March 2019.
Shah was further informed that the beautification of river Jehlum at Srinagar is on and the project costs about Rs 5 crore.
The Secretary said an advance action on Phase 2 has also been started for which project enforcing agency WAPCOS has assured that the DPR for it will be submitted within 15 days.
He said that the government has already committed to start the project by next season and all the concerned are directed to complete and wind up phase 1 by March 2019.
During the meeting, the procurement of pipes for Tral LIS was also discussed and the EX. Engineer S.E assured that the tenders will be finalized in 25 days.
The Secretary warned that no lapse would be tolerated in meeting the deadline of the projects.
He later visited Mehjoor Nagar Bridge and other sites for on the spot inspection of the ongoing works.