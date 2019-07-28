Secy Horticulture reviews progress of developmental works in Kupwara district

July 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Horticulture Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lonevasked all line departments to speed up developmental works and ensure that targets fixed for the year are completed within the stipulated time frame.

The Secretary, who is also In-charge Secretary of District Kupwara for monitoring developmental works and other activities, was addressing his maiden review meeting, here today.

He directed R&B, PMGSY and BEACON authorities to ensure completion of macadamization of target roads before the onset of the winter season, adding that the better road connectivity is the basic thing to gauge the development of any area.

DDC Kupwara Anshul Garg, briefed the Secretary about the developmental and other welfare activities being carried out in the district under district CAPEX budget, BADP, completion of languishing projects programme, Aspirational District Programme, and other centrally sponsored schemes.

It was given out that the proposed district CAPEX budget for the year 2019-20 has been formulated to the tune of Rs 213.08 crore. This includes Rs 20.42 crore for Roads and Buildings, Rs 72.2 crore for NREGA (SGRY), Rs 2.55 crore for Health, Rs 5.19 crore for PHE, Rs 19.98 crore for SSA and Rs 26.77 crore for RMSA.

The meeting was informed that as many as 161 projects with an approved cost of Rs 415.05 crore are at the different stages of execution in the district under languishing project programme which includes 73 water supply schemes, 28 Road and Bridge projects, 17 Irrigation Schemes, 11 school buildings, 9 building projects, 8 power augmentation works, 5 Health institutions and other miscellaneous works.

Reviewing the progress under Border Area Development Programme, the Commissioner Secretary was informed that 70 percent of works have been completed under the programme by the end of June this year. While as remaining 30 percent of the work shall be completed by the end of August this year. It was informed that Rs 26.24 crore have been incurred during last financial year under different schemes in tribal areas, while as Rs 23.76 crore have been proposed for the current financial year.

Reviewing the status of ongoing development projects, the Secretary asked the executing agencies to ensure completion of Sohipora Bridge, Women’s Degree College Salkoot, Sub District Hospital Sogam and Polytechnic College Karihama Kupwara.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary directed DDC Kupwara to ensure completion of all developmental works so that targets could be achieved within the time. He also stressed the need for the completion of 40 percent work under CAPEX budget and BADP by the end of December 2019.

He also asked Chief Planning Officer to collect micro-details from all departments, so that after every fortnight, review meetings could be conducted.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Director Horticulture Ajaz Ahmad Bhat, Director Command Area Kashmir Mohammad Harun Malik, Additional District Development Commissioner, Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad Baba, Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara, Nazir Ahmad Mir, Joint Director Planning Ab Majeed, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Sub Divisional Magistrates of Lolab and Karnah besides all district and sectoral officers.