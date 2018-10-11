Secy Horticulture reviews implementation of development schemes

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 10:
Secretary Horticulture Department, Manzoor Ahmed Lone on Wednesday reviewed the implementation of horticulture development schemes here at a meeting attended by Chief Horticulture Officers/District and Divisional level officers of Jammu division.
According to an official, Director Horticulture Jammu Anuradha Gupta gave a detailed power point presentation on the Central and State Sponsored schemes presently under implementation in Jammu province and achievement made in this regard till date.
The secretary discussed each and every component of both centrally sponsored schemes such as Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH) Prime Minister Development Package (PMDP), Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY), Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) Sub Mission for Agriculture Mechanization and Capex schemes in terms of physical and financial achievement made, the official added.
He stressed upon the officers to expedite the progress of various schemes which are not time bound especially creation of water resources, organic farming, Horticulture Mechanization, construction of functional pack Houses. He also stressed upon the officers to organize awareness camps under different schemes and make farmers aware about the different developmental schemes with the department so that they can take maximum use of the latest intervention in the Horticulture sector.
He asked the officers to establish at least one Horticulture Demonstrative unit in each district either in public or Pvt. Sector depicting all the components of various developmental schemes wherein the farmer/orchardists can have easy access and have an impact in the locality. The Horticulture Model shall become an inspiration for the farming community in their local areas.
The secretary instructed all the district heads to identify the more area under High density plantation in apple crops as Horticulture fetch more returns to the growers as compared to agriculture crops and it also provides employment to the local.
Lone also reviewed the progress made in various crop specific village viz Anardhana village in Ramban, Mango village in Jammu and Kathua Citrus village in Reasi and Pecannut village in Rajouri and Poonch walnut village in Kishtwar districts.
Earlier the Secretary visited the upcoming Horticulture Museum in the horticulture complex which shall be site of attraction in the coming days and took stock of the developmental works wherein different fruit crops are being planted in addition to model for protected cultivation/shade nut house and various medicinal crops.
Among others Joint Director Horticulture Tarvinder Singh and other official of the Directorate attended the meeting, the official added.