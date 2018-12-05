About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Secy Horticulture reviews functioning of dept in Kashmir

Published at December 05, 2018 01:15 AM 0Comment(s)282views


SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 04:

Secretary, Horticulture Department Manzoor Ahmad Lone today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the department in Kashmir Valley.
Director Horticulture Kashmir, Chief Horticulture Officers, Kashmir division and allied officers of the department were present in the meeting where issues relating to the execution of various developmental programmes were discussed threadbare.
Addressing the meeting, the Secretary urged the officers to expedite the developmental programmes in their respective districts for the achievement of the current years target in full without any fail.
He impressed upon concerned to work meticulously for the establishment of high-density orchards in their jurisdiction and monitor it with zeal so that flagship programme is made a grand success for the enhancement of quality production of apple.

 

