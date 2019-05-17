About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secy Horti tours Fruit Mandi Kulgam, Jablipora

Secretary, Horticulture Manzoor Ahmad Lone Thursday made an extensive tour to Fruit Mandi Kulgam and under construction Fruit Mandi at Jablipora, Anantnag.
He was accompanied by Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Horticulture (P&M), Managing Director, JKHPMC and other District Level officers.
During the tour, the Secretary interacted with members of fruit growers Association and other stakeholders. The fruit growers put-forth various demands before the Secretary Horticulture who assured that their genuine demands shall be looked into.
During visit to Fruit Mandi Jablipora in District Anantnag, the Secretary directed Executive Engineer Horticulture (P&M) to expedite the pace of work. Secretary Horticulture exhorted the private entrepreneurs to come forward for establishment of C.A. stores, Food Processing units, card board unit for overall development of Horticulture sector. The department shall ensure that available incentives under various schemes are provided to entrepreneurs without any difficulty.

 

 

Latest News

Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

Three Hizb militants killed, army soldier injured in Shopian

May 16 | Agencies
If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar

If Godse a patriot, is Mahatma Gandhi anti-national: Omar

May 16 | Press Trust of India
Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

Bhaderwah killing: Four detained, curfew remains imposed

May 16 | Agencies
KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

KU postpones entrance test scheduled on Friday

May 16 | Riyaz Bhat
Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

Militant killed during gunfight in Hendew village of Shopian

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir

Gunfight erupts in south Kashmir's Shopian district

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL

Bar Association condemns civilian killing, supports JRL's Friday harta ...

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

Omar accuses EC of colluding with BJP

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

Reports about attack on Army in Shopian incorrect: Police

May 16 | Agencies
Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

Mehbooba grieved over Pattan youth’s death

May 16 | Rising Kashmir News
JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

JRL calls for shutdown on Friday against killings in Kashmir

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

Gunfight rages in Kupwara forests

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

Pulwama gunfight: Slain militants identified

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

Gunfight aftermath: Restrictions imposed in Pulwama town

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

Pulwama gunfight: 3 militants, civilian, Army man killed

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

Pulwama gunfighy: Two militants, Army man killed

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

Pulwama gunfight: Militant killed, 3 Army men, civilian injured

May 16 | Javid Sofi
Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

Man shot dead in Bhaderwah

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir p ...

Classwork suspended in higher secondary schools, colleges in Kashmir p ...

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

Pattan youth injured in clashes succumbs

May 16 | RK Online Desk
PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

PDP activist injured in Shopian attack succumbs

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight rages in Pulwama

Gunfight rages in Pulwama

May 16 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secy Horti tours Fruit Mandi Kulgam, Jablipora

              

Secretary, Horticulture Manzoor Ahmad Lone Thursday made an extensive tour to Fruit Mandi Kulgam and under construction Fruit Mandi at Jablipora, Anantnag.
He was accompanied by Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Horticulture (P&M), Managing Director, JKHPMC and other District Level officers.
During the tour, the Secretary interacted with members of fruit growers Association and other stakeholders. The fruit growers put-forth various demands before the Secretary Horticulture who assured that their genuine demands shall be looked into.
During visit to Fruit Mandi Jablipora in District Anantnag, the Secretary directed Executive Engineer Horticulture (P&M) to expedite the pace of work. Secretary Horticulture exhorted the private entrepreneurs to come forward for establishment of C.A. stores, Food Processing units, card board unit for overall development of Horticulture sector. The department shall ensure that available incentives under various schemes are provided to entrepreneurs without any difficulty.

 

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;