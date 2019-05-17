Secy Horti tours Fruit Mandi Kulgam, Jablipora

May 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary, Horticulture Manzoor Ahmad Lone Thursday made an extensive tour to Fruit Mandi Kulgam and under construction Fruit Mandi at Jablipora, Anantnag.

He was accompanied by Director Horticulture Kashmir, Director Horticulture (P&M), Managing Director, JKHPMC and other District Level officers.

During the tour, the Secretary interacted with members of fruit growers Association and other stakeholders. The fruit growers put-forth various demands before the Secretary Horticulture who assured that their genuine demands shall be looked into.

During visit to Fruit Mandi Jablipora in District Anantnag, the Secretary directed Executive Engineer Horticulture (P&M) to expedite the pace of work. Secretary Horticulture exhorted the private entrepreneurs to come forward for establishment of C.A. stores, Food Processing units, card board unit for overall development of Horticulture sector. The department shall ensure that available incentives under various schemes are provided to entrepreneurs without any difficulty.