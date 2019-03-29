Secy Food Supplies meets Governor

March 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Dr. Abdul Rashid, Secretary Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, met Governor Satya Pal Malik, at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Dr. Rashid briefed Governor about functioning of the Department, particularly about the mechanism in place for transportation of Civil supplies and the distribution system through Fair Price Shops and Government Depots.

Governor emphasized that all processes should be carried out in a fair and transparent manner with utmost efficiency so that the required supplies of food rations and other essential items are made available for timely distribution in every district.

Governor wished Dr. Rashid, who is superannuating at the end of this month, good health and happiness in life ahead.