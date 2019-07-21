Secy Floriculture tours various public parks

July 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad Saturday conducted an extensive tour of various public parks here and took stock of ongoing works of these gardens.

The official spokesperson said Director Floriculture (Kashmir), Dr. Abdul Hafiz Shah; Executive Engineer, Floriculture; Assistant Executive Engineer, Floriculture; Floriculture Officer; Assistant Floriculture Officer and other concerned officials accompanied the Secretary.

During his visit to Botanical Garden, the Secretary called for inculcating the practice of cleanliness and sanitation as a norm in the gardens and parks. He also emphasized on more plantation to amplify its green space.

Director Floriculture informed the Secretary about various initiatives that need to be taken for further landscaping and development of various gardens in Srinagar. He also briefed him about various issues faced by the Department with regards to the shortage of manpower and related things.

The Secretary also visited Tulip Garden where he interacted with the officials. There, he visited various chambers where cleaning, grading and storing of Tulip bulbs are done.

He said that Tulip Garden is the attraction for the promotion of tourism in the State and it needs to be further promoted. He said the Department is looking into the possibilities of starting late evening interactions for the tourists.

Director Floriculture informed him about the construction of musical fountain in Tulip Garden, wherein he was asked to come up with a comprehensive proposal in this regard. Secretary also directed him to come up with the proposal for harvesting machine and drying machine for Tulips.

Later, Secretary also visited the Plant Introduction Section, Cheshmashahi. He complimented the officials of the Department for their hard work and directed them to discharge their duties with added zeal and zest.



