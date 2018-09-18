Secy Floriculture stresses on innovative ideas, teamwork for better results

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 17:
Secretary Floriculture, Gardens and Parks, Mohammad Javaid Khan, today visited various gardens and parks in Srinagar to take stock of their maintenance and upgradation.
During his visit to Polo View Park in Lal Chowk, Joggers park in Rajbagh and Flower Mandi Rajbagh, he was accompanied by Director Floriculture Kashmir, Mathoora Masoom, Joint Director Floriculture and other concerned officers of the department.
During the visit, Khan stressed on the dedicated team work to achieve the desired results. He asked the officials to come up with innovative ideas and the income generating possibilities which can be executed for the betterment of people associated with the sector in the state.
During his visit to Polo View Park, he stressed on the cleanliness of the park, maintaining proper leveling of ground and the immediate removal of weeds. He directed the officials to execute these required works within 15 days.
At Flower Mandi, Khan asked the officials to prepare a report of the flowers that are exported from Kashmir. He said that there is a need to explore the possibility to increase the export of flowers from the State as it has huge potential of job creation. On the occasion, Director Floriculture Kashmir informed Khan about various issues faced by the department and also informed about various infrastructural upgradations that needs to be carried for the betterment of the department. The issues regarding commercial floriculture also came up in the discussion.
While assuring that all the issues of the department will be addressed, Khan asked the Director Floriculture, Kashmir to come up with a comprehensive proposal in this regard.