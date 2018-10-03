Secy Floriculture stresses on cleanliness, amplifying green spaces

Srinagar, October 02:
Secretary Floriculture (Gardens and Parks) Mohammad Javaid Khan Tuesday supervised a sanitation drive from Joggers Park to Polo Ground Srinagar.
Director Floriculture Kashmir and Additional Secretary Floriculture, and other officers of the Department also took part in the drive held to commemorate Swath Bharat Abhiyan.
The Secretary asserted the prime importance of cleanliness of gardens and parks. He also emphasized on more plantations, amplifying green space and development of model Floriculture parks in each district on the pilot basis.
Khan called for inculcating the practice of cleanliness and sanitation as a norm in every garden and park of the state, making them more floriferous, aesthetic and ravishing throughout the year.
Pertinently, cleanliness and sanitation drives have been held across the state where officers and field officials with the active support of locals and members of civil society execute the drive coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti celebrations and the 50th anniversary of Floriculture Department.