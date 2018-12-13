Secy exhorts for speedy disposal of pending DMRRR court cases

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 12:
Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), Farooq Ahmed Shah, on Wednesday chaired an officers’ meeting to review the status of pending court cases related to the department.
According to an official, the Secretary had a threadbare discussion on the status of pending court cases and deliberated on several multi pronged strategies for speedy disposal of the same.
He was briefed about certain reasons and issues hampering timely disposal of different court cases related to the department.
Shah directed the officers and concerned law officers to expedite and prioritize the process for early disposal of all pending cases to avoid contempt of court. He also sought suggestions from the concerned officers for streamlining the process of pursuing the cases in the court.
Officers from Disaster Management and law officers of the department were present in the meeting, the official added.