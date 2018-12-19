Secy Edu calls for student-centric, activity-based learning

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 18:
Secretary School Education, Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Tuesday asked the authorities to focus on student-centric and activity-based learning and teaching methods.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired a meeting of the officers of Education Department to review the progress of various state and centrally sponsored projects.
Director School Education Jammu Anuradha Gupta, State Project Director Samagra Shiksha Tufail Mattoo, Director Planning School Education Department, Director Finance School Education Department, Chief Education Officer Jammu and other officers of the department attended the meeting, the official added.
Director School Education Kashmir Dr G N Itoo, Chief Education officers from Kashmir and Jammu divisions participated in the meeting via video conferencing, said the official.
The meeting reviewed in detail the physical and financial achievements of various centrally sponsored projects. The meeting also held a threadbare discussion on the progress of Aadhar enrollment.
The Secretary School Education stressed upon the officers to speed up the process and complete the Aadhar enrollment within the shortest period.
He also took a detailed review of the education scenario in the state and said the department should identify all the shortcomings in the schools and make every possible effort to rectify them.
He impressed upon the officers to make teaching-learning process more student-centric and directed adopting activity-based learning so as to ensure maximum participation of students in the process.
Sahu also stressed teacher education and improving learning outcomes to enhance the quality of education in all Government schools.
The Secretary directed the concerned officers to provide electricity, toilet and drinking water facilities in all Government schools of the State to ensure a clean and eco-friendly atmosphere to the students.
The implementation of the scheme for providing education in Madrasas/minorities, scholarships to students, mid-day meal scheme, Atal Tinkering labs, Reconciliation of previous accounts of SSA/RMSA, students exchange programme, ICT labs and sports infrastructure related issues were also discussed during the meeting.