Secy Def Finance visits army locations in Ladakh

May 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

As part of the outreach initiative of the Ministry of Defence, Secretary Defence Finance in the Ministry of Defence Gargi Kaul recently visited various locations of 14 Corps in the Ladakh Sector to gain first-hand knowledge of the difficult conditions in which troops are deployed while defending the nation’s borders.

Besides interacting with GoC 14 Corps Lt Gen YK Joshi and understanding the myriad terrain, weather and health challenges faced by troops, she also visited various forward locations in the sector including Siachen. During her interactions with troops deployed at these locations, she conveyed the appreciation of the nation for their commitment and perseverance and also assured them of all the support from the Ministry of Defence in execution of their duties.