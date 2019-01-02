Secy Cooperatives unveils Cooperative Bank wall calendar

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 01:
Secretary Cooperatives and Tribal Affairs Abdul Majid Bhat today launched the Jammu and Kashmir State Cooperative Bank wall calendar in the auditorium of the Cooperative Complex Bantalab Jammu.
Registrar Cooperative Societies, M M Rehman Ghasi, Chairman, J&K State Cooperative Bank Limited Srinagar, M S Dar, Additional Registrar, Jammu, Joint Registrars besides senior officers and officials of the Cooperative Department were also present.
Lauding the layout and custom design of the Calendar, the speakers asserted that the Calendar is aesthetically designed and showcasing the seasonal outlook of the state apart from some images of significance.
In his address, the Secretary highlighted that the Cooperatives are on the path of revival, particularly after the implementation of NCDC-funded schemes, RKVY and introduction of new schemes of financial assistance like fencing of assets, repair and renovation of existing infrastructure and other schemes which are in pipeline.
The Secretary laid thrust on taking pragmatic steps for diversification form the traditional activities and switching over to priority areas and formulating project proposals in such activities so that funding could be raised under various schemes of the Government.
On the occasion, Registrar Cooperatives said that concerted efforts are underway to ensure Cooperatives regain its past glory.
Chairman, J&K State Cooperative Bank also gave a resume of the activities and progress of the Bank. He said as per its expansion programme, the Bank is shortly inaugurating its branch in Narwal Jammu.