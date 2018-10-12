Secy Cooperative for establishing Super Bazaars at District Level

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, October 11:
Secretary Social Welfare, Cooperatives and Tribal Affairs, Dr Farooq Ahmad Lone Thursday directed the officials to explore the possibility for establishing Super Bazaar Cooperative Stores in every district so that people are benefited and additional employment avenues are created.
He said this while chairing a meeting to review the functioning of the Cooperative Department.
Registrar Co-operative Societies, M M Rehman informed the meeting that at present 966 registered societies are functional in the State. He termed the cooperative super bazaars as a successful income generating units, which benefit a large section of the population.
The Secretary directed the officials to work on establishing more such Super Bazaars at the district level. He said that these stores provide various goods at cheap rates besides giving employment to the youth.
The Secretary was further informed about the various schemes of the department under which Dairy, Hatchery and Poultry were included. He said that out of 75 sanctioned projects 46 are fully functional while as 19 are under process at various stages.
Dr Lone discussed reviewed the status of the assets of the Cooperative, which could be utilized by establishing more income generating units on them. He stressed on the need to work harder for reviving the non-functional societies to strengthen the department.
The officials apprised the Secretary about various issues faced by the employees of the department. The Secretary assured them that their genuine issues would be addressed at the earliest.
Joint Registrar Cooperative, Sandish Gupta, Additional Secretary Cooperative, Surjeet Singh, Financial Advisor Cooperative, Abdul Hamid, besides senior officials of the department attended the meeting.