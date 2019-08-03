Secy Co-operatives to hold additional charge of Revenue deptt

The Government Friday issued an order wherein Secretary Co-operatives Department Abdul Majid Bhat is directed to hold additional charge of Secretary Revenue.
According to a GAD order, the Secretary Co-operative department, holding additional charge of Secretary Tribal Affairs, shall also hold the charge of Secretary Revenue department.
