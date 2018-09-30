Secy APD reviews stock, supply position of fertilizers

Sufficient quantity of fertilizers to be made available to meet demand of Rabi season
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, SEPTEMBER 29:
To take stock of availability of fertilizers in the State, Secretary Agriculture Production Department (APD) Manzoor Ahmad Lone today chaired a high-level meeting of officers and representatives of different fertilizer companies here.
Secretary Agriculture impressed upon the representatives of fertilizer companies for timely availability of fertilizer as per the requirement keeping in view of Rabi season. He emphasized on the participants to uphold the quality standards of different fertilizers.
He cautioned the concerned fertilizer company representatives of strict legal action if found guilty of trading spurious fertilizer. He asked the companies to maintain a sufficient buffer stock of fertilizers in view of upcoming winter season. While highlighting the importance of agriculture and horticulture sectors, Lone said these two sectors are the back bone of State's rural economy, these sectors not only generate huge revenue but provide employment opportunities to the maximum portion of State population too.
Earlier Director Agriculture Jammu H K Razdan who is also the fertilizer controller for the State informed the meeting that for rabi season the total requirement of different fertilizers for the State is 140750 Metric tons, out of which 90900 MTs is the requirement of Kashmir division and 49850 Mts is for Jammu division.
Raising various issues, the representatives of fertilizer companies said that there is only one rack point for Kashmir division and demanded establishment of two more such facilities in the valley so that the farmers benefit by receiving fertilizers at their doorsteps.
Secretary assured the fertilizer companies that their genuine demands will be looked into and will be submitted to the Ministry of Fertilizers Government of India to safeguard the interests of farmers.
Among others the meeting was attended by Director Horticulture Kashmir M AQuadri, Director Law Enforcement J&K Ab Rahim Samoon, M.D Agros Bhawani Rakhwal, Joint Director Inputs Kashmir Deepak Kuchroo and other concerned officers.