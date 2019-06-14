Secy APD reviews status of state, central sponsored schemes under Agri, allied sectors

June 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Agriculture Production Department (APD) Manzoor Ahmad Lone Thursday chaired a meeting to review the status of various State and Centrally-sponsored schemes under implementation in Agriculture and allied sectors at Lalmandi Srinagar.

Secretary urged upon the officers for submission of perspective plans under the agriculture sector to increase farm income. The implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes like MIDH, RKVY, NAMSA, and high-density planting in Horticulture, and the ongoing works under NABARD funded projects were discussed.

He stressed upon the officers for maximum outreach to the farming community and urged for developing a transparent and accountable mechanism while implementing the schemes. He instructed the officers to gear up the field functionaries and to work in a mission mode for transfer of technology to increase the farm income.

Later, Secretary apprised the Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Government of India through Video Conferencing about the status/ progress made in respect of PM- KISSAN, PM-KISSAN PENSION YOUJNA and Kissan Credit Card Scheme in J&K State.

The meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andarbi, Director Horticulture Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad, Director Command Area Development M. Haroon Malik, R.K Rakhwal Managing Director J&K AIDCL, State Nodal officer for PM – Kissan Yojna and other concern officers.