Secy Agriculture reviews functioning of Horticulture, CAD deptts in Kashmir

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir news

Secretary, Agriculture Production Manzoor Ahmad Lone Thursday chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Command Area Development (CAD) and Horticulture departments in Kashmir Valley.

The official spokesperson said that the Director CAD, Mohammad Haroon Malik, Director Horticulture Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmed Bhat, Joint Director Horticulture, Chief Horticulture Officers of Kashmir Division and officials of CAD and other officers of the concerned departments were present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed various issues related to the functioning of CAD and Horticulture departments.