Secy Agri Production inspects Seed Multiplication Farm Chinore

Jammu, Oct 10:
Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lone Wednesday reviewed the functioning of Seed Multiplication Farm, Chinore.
The official spokesperson said, during his visit to the border area, he inspected the field condition of different crops. He said that there is still much scope to boost production and productivity through implementation of latest farm production techniques. Lone inspected the ongoing Rabi Preparations and Tilling/ Ploughing Operations at the farm. The Secretary also showed his keen interest in latest machinery being used at the farm like combines, seed drills, trans-planters, multi-crop-threshers, tractors, potato planters, ridgers, offsets etc. and said that efficient use of the machinery should be ensured. He directed the Farm staff to prepare plans for running the farm on modern scientific lines with utilization of latest machinery and available technologies to produce best quality seeds for the farmers.
He further asked the farm staff to bring more efficiency to the farm through micro-irrigation, improved systems and updating of the existing machinery and technology. He impressed upon the officers to review the functioning of the farms periodically to identify the gaps and to bring innovations and improvements for enhancement of production and productivity.
Director Agriculture, Jammu H. K. Razdan, who accompanied the Secretary, apprised him of the developments made in the quality seed production of crops at the Farm despite being located at the vulnerable international border and having limitations of irrigation facilities and staff shortage. It was informed that the farm is spread over an area of 2586 acres out of which 300 acres are irrigated. He also informed that about 350 acres of land covered under different varieties of Paddy crop during current Kharif season is in excellent condition out of which more than 40 acres paddy crop is ready for harvesting at present and further added that the farm is running in profit for the last few years with the introduction of the scientific management interventions and use of better technologies including line sowing through Seed-cum-fertilizer Drills, Paddy Transplanters, plant protection measures and harvesting of crops by Combines. Joint Director (Inputs) Kulbhushan Singh Sambyal, told that foundation and breeder seed of elite and high yielding varieties of wheat, oats, barseem, mustard and pulse crops are being raised and multiplied at the farm in the ensuing Rabi season in an area of 2265 acres for multiplication and supply to the farmers.
Others accompanying the Secretary were Deputy Director Agriculture Trainings, Jammu Sunil Koul, Farm Manager, Subash Panhotra, Unit Manager, V. K. Chandan and Unit Manager Anil Rawal, ASCO (I & P) A. H. Salaria.