Secy Agri for value-addition of agriculture produce

Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, AUGUST 25:
Administrative Secretary Agriculture Production Department, Manzoor Ahmad Lone, chaired a maiden introductory-cum-review meeting of Agriculture and allied departments after taking over the charge of Agriculture department, here today.
On the occasion, Administrative Secretary took a detailed review of the functioning of Agriculture and allied departments, including status of spending under different schemes and pilot projects, interventions introduced and translated into the socio-economic development of farming community besides matters concerning the judicious use of funds under different programmes in infrastructure development.
Lone stressed on maintaining close coordination among different allied departments including Agriculture, Horticulture, Sericulture, Command Area Development Department for getting the desired results and achieving the set targets.
He said Agriculture sector is a core sector and its progress is the symbolic indicator of overall development of the country’s economy. He advocated for close monitoring, effective and simultaneous implementation of reforms at all the levels.
He highlighted the need that farmers should be well equipped with innovations and technologies that are being adopted and practised by the developed Agriculture economies of the world. He impressed upon the officers to explore avenues of value addition of different agriculture commodities so that they could support the economic sustenance of farming sector.
Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir Syed Altaf Aijaz Andrabi apprised the Administrative Secretary about the funds availability and the achievements registered in the current financial year. He was briefed about the progress on various programmes and schemes including Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojna (RKVY), Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojna (PKVY), National Food Security Mission (NFSM), National Mission on Saffron, soil Health Cards, Kissan Credit Card Scheme being implemented in the state by the department.
The Meeting was attended by Director Agriculture Jammu H.K Razdan, Director Command Kashmir M. Haroon Malik, Director Command Area Jammu Rajinder Singh, Representative of Sericulture Department and Managing Director Agro Industries Development Corporation Bhawani Rakhwal.
Later Secretary APD had a meeting with the representatives of different fertilizer companies operating in the valley. He assured them that their genuine demands will be fulfilled at an earliest.