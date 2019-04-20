'Security withdrawn before polling, restored after it'

April 20, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Minister and incumbent General Secretary Abdul Haq Khan on Friday said that his security was withdrawn in Srinagar before the commencement of Lok Sabha elections and has been interestingly restored after the polling in Baramulla-Kupwara-Bandipora Lok Sabha constituency.

Khan said, “I am surprised and can’t say anything about it right now. Security withdrawal curtailed my movements when I was supposed to travel longer distances to campaign for my party candidate in three north Kashmir districts that went to polls on April 11. KNS

