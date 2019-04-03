Security withdrawal of political activists arbitrary, has no justification: Tarigami

April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CPI(M) leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami on Wednesday said the decision of the Government to withdraw security of political activists of different parties, including CPI(M), is arbitrary and has no justification.

Tarigami said that security cover of three prominent leaders of the party Mohammad Afzal Parray, Sham Prasad Kesar and Mohammad Yousuf Lone has been withdrawn.

He said “The decision has been taken at a time when election process is in full swing and it could endanger the lives of these leaders and activists.”

“I have taken up the issue with Governor Satya Pal Malik appealing him to direct the concerned to reconsider this decision and restore the security to the prominent functionaries of political parties so that they can carry out their activities freely,” Tarigami said.