Security withdrawal not an issue for us: Hurriyat M

Hurriyat Conference (M) spokesman Saturday said that the Government and its propagandist anti-Kashmir media had repeatedly been racking up the issue of police personnel provided to resistance Leadership to politicize, knowing fully well it has no bearing nor can it in any way change the reality of the lingering Kashmir dispute or the situation on ground or our principled stand and outlook regarding its resolution.
"With or without these police personnel at Hurriyat residence all remains the same," said a spokesman in a statement.
He said whenever the issue has been made centre stage Mirwaiz has repeatedly said from the pulpit of Jamia Masjid that the Government can withdraw it.
The spokesman said that the Hurriyat leaders had never asked for it.
"Infact, it was the government that insisted on keeping the personnel based on what they said was their assessment of threat perception."
He said it was the Government decision at that time to keep it, today it’s their decision to remove it.
"It's not an issue for us."