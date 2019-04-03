Security withdrawal aimed to weaken PDP, party writes to CEO

April 03, 2019 | Yawar Hussain

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has written to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Jammu and Kashmir, alleging that the withdrawal of security of their various leaders following a recent security review meet was aimed at "managing and rigging elections."

Sources in the party said that the PDP has urged the CEO to intervene in the matter as the move was aimed to "weaken PDP and influence the election process to help a selective bunch of people, parties" who are enlisted for adequate security and protecton at the cost of PDP leaders.

Earlier, the administration had withdrew security of several PDP leaders and workers.