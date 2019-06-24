Security to be beefed up ahead of Amarnath yatra

June 24, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Ahead of the fifteen day long annual Amarnath yatra, which will start on July 1, the security agencies have decided to deploy the force personnel on the link roads connecting with the Jammu-Srinagar highway to prevent militants from targeting the pilgrims.

A senior CRPF officer said that all link roads—that connect with the highway—will be blocked so that no unauthorised vehicle is able to ply on the highway during the movement of Amarnath yatra vehicles.

“The link roads, connecting with the highway, will be blocked till the Amarnath Yatra convoys pass safely. The contingents of forces will remain deployed at the entry points of these link roads,” he said.

During the yatra, lakhs of people from across India visit the Amarnath cave for pilgrimage. Two routes—one via Pahalgam in Anantnag district and another through Baltal in Sonamarg in Ganderbal district—provide connectivity to the cave.

According to sources, Baltal-Sonmarg route is considered more secure as it is less vulnerable to militant attacks than Pahalgam route which falls in south Kashmir, the hot bed of militants.

The extra security measures are being taken for safe passage of Amarnath Yatra vehicles on highway in view of increase in the militant attacks on security forces in Kashmir valley.

At KP road in Anantnag—a route to Amarnath cave— an attack by a militant believed to be Pakistani killed five CRPF personnel on 12 June. In the attack, several others were injured including police officer Arshad Ahmad Khan, who later succumbed at AIIMS, Delhi.

This was a second attack by militants after Pulwama Fidayeen attack that had left 40 CRPF men dead on 14 February.

On 11 July 2017 at least seven pilgrims were killed and nineteen injured after a bus they were travelling in was attacked by militants at a Police check point at Batengo, Anantnag.

CRPF has also sent a letter to the divisional administration, seeking to secure the block 97 of the 193 lateral link roads leading to the highway on the Amarnath Yatra route.

Following the February Pulwama attack, the authorities had closed nearly 18 link roads leading to the highway stretch between Srinagar and Qazigund. The security officials said that the the roads were vulnerable to the militant attacks on the convoys.

Sources said several of the lateral/link roads and crossings were seen as vulnerable to militant attacks and require to be properly secured during the movement of yatri convoy.

An official said this year Amarnath Yatra vehicles will be monitored though Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) tags, Internet Protocol (IP) enabled Closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) and drones to ensure peaceful movement of pilgrims.

RFID tags, which were used last year on a pilot basis, will be fixed on vehicles to ensure that no Yatra vehicle drives away from the designated route.

Around 300 companies of paramilitary forces (each company comprises around 100 personnel), will be deployed for the annual pilgrimage, he said.

Inspector General of CRPF (Srinagar sector), Ravideep Sahi told Rising Kashmir that all arrangements have been finalised for the Amarnath Yatra.

“Now fine-tuning of the arrangements is going on. Necessary security arrangements have been drawn and implemented on ground,” he said.

Last year, 2, 85,006 pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave during 45 days of yatra period.

Recently, Joint Resistance Leadership said there was no threat to the annual pilgrimage and urged the pilgrims and tourists visiting the state not to pay heed to any “false propaganda”.