May 06, 2019 | PTI

Security tightened along LoC, IB ahead of Amarnath yatra

The security grid along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu region is being strengthened ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Sunday.
The 46-day yatra is scheduled to begin from the twin route -- traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and shortest Baltal track in Ganderbal district -- on July 1 and will conclude on August 15 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.
A joint meeting of police, Army, BSF, CRPF and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) here discussed in detail security measures required to be put in place along the IB, LoC and hinterland including highways during the yatra, the officials said.
They said the meeting, chaired by Deputy Inspector General of police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Sujit Kumar, called for strengthening the security grid and border management on the IB and LoC.
Army and BSF officers were told to conduct joint regular meetings with police officers in their respective areas and exchange intelligence sharing in case of any important information about militants, the officials said.
They said strengthening of checking points from IB and LoC and on Highways right from Lakhanpur up to the jurisdiction of district Jammu and placing of modern equipments and gadgets along the highway came up for detailed discussion.
They said senior superintendents of police (SSP) of different districts said they have made contingency plan in their respective areas to meet any exigency.
They were told to conduct mock drill in order to ensure desired results besides checking of their alertness, the officials said, adding district police chiefs have also been directed to identify places for 'langars' (community kitchens) to be set up for the intending pilgrims.
Some of the officers presented in the meeting put forth the demands like bullet proof bunkers, modern equipments and gadgetries, the officials said.
They said the district SSPs were directed to conduct regular training of police personnel as per the SOP enumerated to keep them fit.

 

;