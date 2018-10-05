Security situation worsening in Kashmir: NC

‘Reconciliatory approach with people only way forward’
Srinagar:
National Conference (NC) on Thursday expressed concern over what the party termed as deteriorating security situation in Kashmir region—especially in South Kashmir.
Addressing a delegation of prominent citizens from Redwani Kulgam at NC headquarters Nawa-e-Subah, party general Secretary Haji Ali Mohammad Sagar said, “The primary objective of the current dispensation in the state must be the restoration of a sense of safety and dignity in the people across the state. That will be the biggest CBM and will inevitably send a message of reconciliation across the length and breadth of state particularly in south Kashmir.”
The delegation led by District President Kulgam and MLA Homshalibugh, Abdul Majeed Bhat (Larmi) apprised General Secretary about the duress the locals have to face in wake of the increased number of army installations in the Redvani Area of Kulgam district.
“CASOs and night crackdowns have already put the people to duress and that any further military built up will push the people to wall,” Larmi said.
Sagar addressing the delegation said that the party would raise the woes of the people at an appropriate forum.
The delegation revealed that the area already has three army installations and the new one in offing is going to be constructed on a playing field which will inevitably disturb the sports activities.
Sagar, sharing the concern with the delegation said that the incumbent governor administration should avoid the stubborn approach towards people especially the youth.
“Omar Abdullah led government had employed a conciliatory approach while dealing with militancy and that the foot prints of the armed installations were decreased at many places including Srinagar,” Sagar said adding, “However when PDP led government assumed power all those measures took a back seat and the state went into an abyss of chaos and violence since then. It’s therefore very necessary to make amends now and bring some semblance of peace in the state.”
The NC general secretary implored the state and central governments to show maximum restraint in dealing with the people especially youth.
Sharing the concern of delegation, Sagar asserted that JKNC will continue to give voice to voiceless. Among those who were present during the interaction include MLA Mendhar Javed Rana, Provincial Secretary Showkat Mir, Provincial Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar and ex MLA G R Naaz.