Security situation in JK improved, infiltration down after Balakot strike: GoI

July 09, 2019

Security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an improvement and the net infiltration from across the border has reduced by 43 per cent after Balakot strike, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.



Rai's remarks came in response to a written question on whether cross-border infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir has abated after the Indian Air Force carried out surgical strike on in Balakot in February this year.



"Due to concerted and synergised efforts of security forces, the security situation in the state has witnessed an improvement in the first half of this year over the corresponding period of 2018. Net infiltration has reduced by 43 per cent," he said.



The minister said the central government has adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards cross-border infiltration.