Security situation fragile in certain JK parts: Govt

March 09, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

The security situation is fragile in “certain parts” of Jammu and Kashmir but the government has been focussing on both the stable as well as fragile areas, Advisor to Governor Vijay Kumar said on Friday.

“Security scenario is stable in most situations but fragile in certain parts, which has been the case with J&K for some time,” Kumar told reporters on sidelines of a function here.

He said the government was focussing on both stable and fragile areas.

“So we are focusing on all these areas; both the stable areas to keep it as stable as possible (and) where there is fragility to have our congruent combined/ coercive action of all multiple forces,” he said.

“We are at it to make it as easy and smooth and facilitate for a common man to come for voting as and when the process is announced. It is our aim,” Kumar said.

He was hinting at the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the State.

The State is currently under Presidential rule, which was imposed after the six-month term of Governor’s rule ended on December 19, 2018. The Governor’s rule was imposed after the fall of PDP-BJP government in the state in June last year.

Recently, the Election Commission of India team headed by Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena, during his two-day visit to the State reviewed poll preparedness.

The ECI team held meetings with representatives of political parties, who pitched for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in the State.

Advisor Kumar termed the Jammu blast as “unfortunate” incident for which Yasir Javed Bhat, a resident of Khanpora-Dassein village in Kulgam was arrested by police.

“It is a very unfortunate incident. There are elements, who are motivated in. He is an ordinary youngster and he has been made into a mercenary,” he said. “In Yemen young boys were made to throw grenades”.

“This is as brutal, inhuman as innocent minds are being used for achieving some target, which they will never achieve because we are all together in this,” Kumar said adding, “It is very despicable act.”

Asked whether extra security measures have been taken in Jammu, he said the administration was working on it.

“Whatever is appropriate to the situation.. where the calculation will be on a dynamic mode, we are working on it and we will make the requirement,” he said.