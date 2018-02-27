Security officials review north Kashmir situation

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 26:
A high level joint meeting of army, police and CRPF was held at Kilo Force Headquarters at Sharifabad in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday to review the overall security situation in the Valley.
The meeting was chaired by Kilo Force Commander Major General AK Singh and IGP Kashmir S P Pani and attended by various sector commanders, commanding officers and SSPs of all districts of north Kashmir.
The officers reviewed the security situation in north Kashmir.
An official said apart from sharing ideas and objectives, review of intelligence and operations was carried out to strengthen the joint operational strategy to counter the designs of militants in days ahead.
He said besides sharing of intelligence and ideas, the IGP Kashmir assured of total support and continued synergy among the security agencies.
He also gave valuable insights and assured full support during all operations.
Maj Gen Singh emphasised that the entire north Kashmir is well geared to fight against the militants and exhorted everyone to continue working towards bringing peace and harmony in the region.
0 Comment(s)