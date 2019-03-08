About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Security of all JK-based units stepped up: CISF

The CISF has beefed up security cover of all its units in Jammu and Kashmir and has provided additional bullet-proof armours to its troops in view of the enhanced alert in the state, a senior officer said Thursday.
In Jammu and Kashmir, the CISF has beefed up security cover of all the units and troops have been provided with additional bullet proof jackets and vehicles, the force's Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan said.
The CISF guards vital power installations in Bandipora and Uri near the Line of Control and the Power Grid Corporation station in Wagoora in Baramulla district.
The force has also decided to procure 1,000 body-worn cameras and modern bullet-resistant jackets for its personnel deployed for airport security, operationalise a new system for fast and accurate scanning of passenger luggage and other smart intelligence tools for making air travel easy and smooth, Ranjan said.
Body cameras are aimed to enhance CISF personnel and passenger interaction at airports.
"We have received Rs 104.35 crore worth funds for procurement of various modern gadgets and we have to exhaust this fund by March next year. We are determined to ensure passenger safety and quick travel by using technology tools," Ranjan said while interacting with reporters during the annual press meet.
The 1.56-lakh personnel strong Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is celebrating its 50th Raising Day on March 10 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the parade and take salute during a martial ceremony at the force's base in Ghaziabad near here.
It was raised in 1969.
Ranjan said the recent sanction by the Union Home Ministry allowing all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) personnel to travel by air to and from the Kashmir valley will "lessen" the risk factor that was earlier there with convoys plying on the road.
Talking about airport security duties, Ranjan said a "consensus is building around the point" that all airports in the country, including those under the new regional connectivity scheme (RCS), should be guarded by the CISF.
The force guards 61 civil airports at present.
"Nine airports which are part of the RCS are under our cover," he said.
Asked as to why security at the airports in the country has been stepped up in the recent past, the officer said he would not want to go into the details and whenever there is a heightened threat perception, the force "steps up its vigil".
A CISF statement said stamping of hand baggage has been done away with at 53 airports under the forces' cover and more will be added to this list in the coming days.

 

 

