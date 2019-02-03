Security intensified in JK for PM’s visit

Massive frisking operations continue in Srinagar for second day
Separatists, ex-MLA placed under house arrest
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Feb 02:
The troops continued massive frisking operations for second consecutive day in Srinagar on Saturday amid heightened security arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir.
A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place across Jammu and Kashmir for Modi’s visit.
The PM would arrive in Jammu tomorrow morning to lay foundation stones and inaugurate several development projects in the state.
According to reports, a team of PM’s Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken over security of all venues, where Modi is scheduled to visit in the state.
In Srinagar, forces were thoroughly frisking people at Lal Chowk and other places.
The force personnel had also set up nakas at many places, where every vehicle was being thoroughly searched and commuters frisked.
Police also launched a massive crackdown on motorcyclists in the city.
A police officer said bikers were stopped at many parts of the city as part of the security exercise. “We seized scores of bikes today”.
The Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Srinagar, the venue for PM’s engagements in Kashmir, has been put under heightened security.
A multi-tier security arrangement has been put in place with contingents of police and paramilitary CRPPF personnel deployed around the venue.
The traffic police has issued traffic advisory, restricting movement of vehicles moving towards SKICC.
As per the advisory, no traffic would be allowed to ply from Badyari Chowk to Nishat via Boulevard.
Similarly, no traffic would be allowed from Ram Munshi Bagh towards Grand Palace and Nishat via Gupkar.
The mobile checkpoints have also erected at entry and exit points of the city to stop militants from entering the city and carrying out attacks.
On Friday, forces had conducted a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Srinagar’s busy Lal Chowk area and used quad copter drones fitted with cameras for surveillance and area mapping as a part of operational preparedness ahead of the Modi’s visit.
“Elaborate security arrangements are in place for the VVIP visit,” said a security official.
Meanwhile, authorities placed Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umer Farooq, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai and Hurriyat (M) leader and Chairman People’s Political Party (PPP) Engineer Hilal Ahmad War and others under house arrest.
Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani is already under house arrest at his Hyderpora residence.
Former MLA of Langate constituency, Er Sheikh Abdur Rasheed, who had called for welcoming PM Modi with black flags, was also placed under house detention.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, have called for valley-wide shutdown against Modi’s visit to Valley.
In Jammu city, static and mobile checking points have been set up and commuters and vehicles were being searched by the police and paramilitary personnel.
Troops are also keeping close vigil along the International Border (IB) from Pathankot to Jammu.
A security official said tight security measures have been put in place across all the venues, where PM is scheduled to visit.