Security intensified in City

Srinagar not permanent militant base: IG CRPF
Javid AhmadSrinagar, July 26:
The security apparatus has been intensified in Srinagar city after a CRPF man was killed in a militant attack in highly secured Batamaloo area two days ago.
The police and CRPF men have established many checkpoints at several locations across the city after the Batamaloo attack.
The joint contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel were seen frisking motorcycles and light motor vehicles at several spots in Srinagar —including at General post office, Zero Bridge, Karanagar, near Secretariat and other locations.
An official said the measure has been taken to check the movement of militants in the city after Tuesday’s militant attack left a CRPF constable dead and another injured.
Inspector General of CRPF Srinagar, Ravideep Sahi told Rising Kashmir that things were under control in the city.
“There was on and off movement of militants in the city. These incidents have been happening in past also. But, we have made adequate arrangements and frisking has been intensified. Besides, area domination has also been intensified,” he said.
Stating that there was no permanent base of militants in Srinagar, Sahi, however, did not rule out entry of militants from north or south Kashmir in the city.
“These militants come to the city for a day or two from north or south Kashmir. But militants don’t stay on a permanent basis in Srinagar,” he said.
On Tuesday a CRPF constable Shanker Lal was killed and another injured after militants fired on them near Fire and Emergency service headquarters at Batamaloo, which is few meters away from the secretariat.
The area is considered a high-security zone as several government establishments including police control Room, district Police lines, offices of Inspector general of police Kashmir, Deputy Inspector General of Police etc are located in the area.
“According to our information, militants had fired from inside a shopping complex and then ran on the motorcycle, which was little away from the spot of attack,” said Sahi.
Although police released a picture of two motorcycle-borne suspects believed to be behind the attack, the actual identity was yet to be established.
“Investigation is on. We are trying to ascertain actual identity of attackers,” said Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of police central Kashmir, Vidhi Kumar Birdi.
About the heightened frisking of motorcyclists and cars, he said that it was a routine security drill and would continue.
