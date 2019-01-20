Security heightened in Srinagar ahead of Jan 26

Forces conduct area domination operation at Lal Chowk
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Jan 19:
In aftermath of recent grenade attacks and ahead of January 26, the security has been further tightened in Srinagar city to prevent militant attacks.
An area domination operation was Saturday launched by police and paramilitary personnel at busy Lal Chowk area, where two grenade blasts had taken place on CRPF bunkers in a week.
The contingents of Special Operations Group (SOG) of police and paramilitary CRPF men jointly arrived at Clock Tower at Lal Chowk and conducted frisking of pedestrians and searches of buildings and vehicles.
The forces personnel were checking bags of pedestrians and also conducted house to house searches at Court Road, Lal Chowk and at Fashion Market—where vendors sell garments and other things.
The forces used quad copter drones, fitted with cameras, for surveillance at Clock Tower and Pratap Park in Lal Chowk to keep watch on the movement of people.
The searches and area domination was also conducted in the adjoining areas.
A police official said area domination dills are conducted by forces at sensitive locations when there are apprehensions of movement by militants.
“The drill aims at keeping away militants from carrying out any attack on forces and it helps forces in launching immediate anti-militancy operation, he said.
The operation was launched after three grenade attacks took place in Srinagar in week.
On Friday militants lobbed a grenade towards CRPF bunker at Lal Chowk without causing any injuries.
On Thursday, three policemen including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) were injured in a grenade attack near Zero Bridge at Rajbagh area of the city.
On January 11, militants hurled a grenade towards CRPF bunker at Palladium cinema at Lal Chowk. None was injured in the incident.
The grenade attacks were claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad, the militant outfit known was staging fidayeen attacks.
Following the grenade attacks, the security apparatus in Srinagar has been further beefed up.
Inspector General of CRPF Srinagar sector, Ravideep Sahi told Rising Kashmir that security drill conducted by forces was more than area domination.
He said in view of January 26, there is always intelligence inputs about the possibility of any activity by militants.
“Today’s drill was a very specific operational preparedness drill for fine tuning the forces response to any incident,” Sahi said.
He said police and CRPF were working to unearth the militant modules behind the recent grenade attacks.
“We will continue to conduct security drills depending on the operational requirement,” Sahi said.
Ahead of January 26, troops would be sanitizing SK cricket stadium at Sonawar and aits adjoining areas.
The main function of January 26 in Valley would be held at SK cricket stadium, Sonawar.
“The venue would be put under constant surveillance by forces to keep away militant threats,” said a senior security officer.
He said some CCTVs have already been installed at the venue while more CCTVs would be installed in and around it to monitor the main January 26 function.
Similarly, multiple access points equipped with CCTVs would be established at the SK stadium while three-tier security deployment would remain in place at the venue from the smooth conduct of January 26 function.
Meanwhile, ahead of January 26, the road stretch starting from Radio Kashmir Chowk up to Ram Munshi Bagh has been restricted for vehicular movement.
“Due to security reasons the road stretch from Radio Kashmir Chowk up to Ram Munshi Bagh / Gupkar Crossing has been restricted for general vehicular movement till January 25th,” a police spokesman said
He said there would be a separate traffic regulation system for January 26 which will be put out in due course of time.
Police has advised motorists coming from Pantha Chowk and adjacent areas to city centre to adopt Sonwar-Ram Munshi Bagh-Dalgate-M.A. Road route and vice versa.
The motorists coming from Rajbagh and its adjacent areas, intending to travel towards Pantha Chowk side, have been told to adopt Radio Kashmir Chowk-J&K Bank Corporate Office Crossing-Dalgate-R.M Bagh-Sonwar route up to their destinations.
Similarly, motorists coming from South Kashmir/ Pantha Chowk, who intend to travel to Barzulla/Hyderpora/Rambagh areas of the city, have been asked to prefer highway and enter via Natipora/Sanat Nagar.
