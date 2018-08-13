Security heightened in city

3-tier security around S K Stadium where Governor will unfurl tricolor
3-tier security around S K Stadium where Governor will unfurl tricolor
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 12:
The security has been heightened in Kashmir valley especially in Srinagar city ahead of August 15 to check the movement of militants and prevent them from carrying out any strike on the day.
The main function would be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar and Governor Narinder Nath Vohra would unfurl the tri-colour and take the salute at the function.
According to sources, tight security arrangements have been put in place around the venue for the peaceful conduct of the event.
The sources said Police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have intensified patrolling, vehicle checking and frisking at various flashpoints in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley.
Sources said this was being done to keep a check on the movement of militants and prevent any threats on the August 15.
They said there were inputs about the movement of militants in Srinagar and the government forces were keeping a tight vigil in areas bordering the city.
The presence of militants in the city is evident from the gunfight which took place between militants and government forces at Batamaloo Srinagar on Sunday.
A policeman Parvaiz Ahmad was killed and five forces’ personnel injured in the brief gunfight.
Militants, believed to be a group of five, escaped from the gunfight scene while the search operation was on.
However, Police said they arrested two accomplices of the escaped militants and their interrogation was on to establish whether the militants were planning to carry out any strike.
On whether the militants had planned to disrupt August 15 function in Srinagar, Additional Director General of Police Security and Law and Order, Munir Ahmad Khan said special arrangements were put in place for the big functions like August 15.
“These arrangements are in place and as far as the two accomplices who were detained are concerned, their interrogation is on to know what the plan of militants was,” he said hoping that August 15 would pass off peacefully in Kashmir.
So far this year, the situation has remained volatile as at least 242 persons including civilians, militants and government forces personnel were killed in militancy-related incidents in Kashmir.
For the smooth August 15 main function in Srinagar, there will be a three-tier security in place around the venue, which is under the constant surveillance of the government forces.
“There will be 3-tier security comprising components of police and paramilitary CRPF,” Inspector General of Police CRPF Srinagar, Ravideep Sahi told Rising Kashmir.
He said the government forces had been carrying out intelligence-based operations and that the continuous operations had resulted in a gunfight at Batamaloo.
“Our effort is to continue searches so that militants are unable to have a foothold in the city in the run-up to August 15,” Sahi said.
He said operations against militants and area domination patrols had been intensified besides cordons laid at many locations to check the movement of militants.
“There are inputs about the movement of militants in the city for which we have intensified search operations and the Batamaloo gunfight was a result of that,” the IG CRPF said.
This year’s August 15 is the second function which would be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium.
Earlier, August 15 and January functions used to be held at Bakshi Stadium which is undergoing renovation work.
Sahi said sharpshooters would also be deployed at vantage positions like Sulaiman Teng for a tight vigil on August 15.
“Drones and CCTV cameras are also being used at the main venues for monitoring the event and some CCTV cameras have already been installed,” the senior CRPF officer said.
In other parts of south and north Kashmir, adequate security measures are being taken to ensure incident-free August 15 functions.
Earlier, Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani reviewed preparedness and security arrangements in place for the forthcoming August 15 functions.
In the meeting attended by all the territorial officers of the Srinagar district, Pani took a detailed review of the security arrangement laid out around the venue.
He was briefed about the security measures adopted in the other areas of the city for ensuring smooth conduct of the August 15 function.
He directed the officers to ensure foolproof security measures were in place while stressing on human-friendly approach in dealing with public on roads.
Pani also sought public cooperation to ensure smooth passage of events on August 15.
javid@risingkashmir.com