Security further beefed up in Kashmir

Forces will ensure threat-free Aug 15 functions in the Valley: DGP
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 13:
Amid a massive build-up of forces ahead for smooth conduct of August 15 functions in the Valley, Director General of Police, Shesh Paul Vaid on Monday said forces would ensure militant threat-free functions on the day.
“Tight security arrangements are in place and we will ensure that people observe the August 15 without any fear or threat,” Vaid told reporters on sidelines of a full dress rehearsal function at Sher-e-Kashmir cricket stadium, here.
In SK cricket stadium, Governor N NVohra would unfurl the tricolour. The stadium has been virtually fortified by the forces.
Referring to Sunday’s gunbattle in Batamaloo in which a policeman was killed and five forces’ personnel injured while five militants gave slip to troops, DGP said police was on alert and they had information about presence of militants in the area.
“Due to congested locality, the militants succeed to escape but two of them are injured,” Vaid said.
The encounter at Batamaloo area has set off alarm bells within the security grid as brief gunfight took place in heart of Srinagar city and just a few kilometres away from SK stadium, where three-tier security is in place to ensure incident-free August 15 function.
“A number of CCTV cameras, drones are being used to keep surveillance on SK stadium. Besides, sharpshooters are also being deployed at vantage spots to keep close watch on militant movement,” a senior security official said.
Police and paramilitary CRPF men have intensified area domination patrols and set up checkpoints at many locations in Srinagar including entry and exit points of the city to prevent movement of militants.
A senior security officer confirmed that there was a movement of militants in the city.
“There are inputs about movement of militants in the city. We have intensified search operations in the city,” he said.
Meanwhile, a full dress rehearsal for August 15 was held at SK Stadium and district police lines Kupwara, Sopore, Bandipora, Ganderbal, Handwara, Kulgam, Pulwama and Anantnag.
At SK stadium, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan unfurled the tri-colour. He inspected the parade and took salute at the march past.
State police chief SP Vaid, ADG Armed A K Choudhary, ADG Law and order, Security, Home Guards Munir Ahmad Khan, Inspector general of police Kashmir SwayamPrakashPani, DIG CKR V K Birdi, Senior Superintendent of police Srinagar Imtiaz Ismail Parray, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Syed Abid Rashid Shah and other officers of civil administration and police attended the rehearsal event.