Security forces conducts CASO in Balgarden area of Srinagar

Published at July 28, 2018 02:34 PM 0Comment(s)975views


Agencies

Srinagar

Security forces on Saturday conducted Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in Balgarden area of Srinagar, official sources said.

However, no one was arrested, they said.

They said paramilitary forces and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police sealed all exit points in Balgarden area of the city, just half a km from District Police Line(DPL), Srinagar.


Security forces later searched shops and other buildings in the area.


The shopkeepers, customers, pedestrian and commuters were frisked and allowed to go only after their identity cards were checked.

